Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"
08:09
Share this -
copied
Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed on Friday on Ginni Thomas, the need to protect voting rights, the Republicans blocking the Biden agenda, and the sterling testimony of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Watch Vice President Harris and Joy Reid in this exclusive interview on The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 2, 2022
Now Playing
Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"
08:09
UP NEXT
Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period
10:23
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony
09:28
Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go
07:42
U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures
09:18
‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says