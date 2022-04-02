IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"

    08:09
  • Now Playing

    Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go

    07:42

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures

    09:18

  • ‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says

    09:57

  • FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says

    07:56

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gap suggests potentially willful omissions

    10:22

  • Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO

    08:34

  • Garland could be creating 'biggest failure of an attorney general in American history' expert says

    10:28

  • Ginni Thomas actively tried to install losing candidate as president legal expert says

    07:58

  • Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

    11:06

  • Texts show wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged election overthrow to Mark Meadows

    07:46

  • Amna Nawaz: If there’s concern about use of chemical weapons, where is the line?

    10:20

  • Expert hopes ‘sorry excuse for confirmation hearing’ sparks conversation on Jackson’s treatment

    08:16

  • Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine

    10:20

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Three new Supreme Court justices being told what to do by donor front groups

    07:07

  • Joy Reid to GOP senators: Ketanji Brown Jackson bested you intellectually and you’re mad about it

    04:24

  • Putin’s war in Ukraine might already be a stalemate UN says

    05:59

  • Sen. Booker: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘is going to show America the power of her character’

    07:29

The Reidout

Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period

10:23

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed in Greenville, Mississippi on Friday, where she traveled to highlight the Biden administration’s investment in small businesses. Vice President Harris traveled there soon after President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law. The vice president is interviewed by Joy Reid about being responsive to the needs of all American communities, the crisis in Ukraine, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and more in this exclusive interview on The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 2, 2022

  • Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"

    08:09
  • Now Playing

    Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go

    07:42

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures

    09:18

  • ‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says

    09:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All