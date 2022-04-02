Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed in Greenville, Mississippi on Friday, where she traveled to highlight the Biden administration’s investment in small businesses. Vice President Harris traveled there soon after President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law. The vice president is interviewed by Joy Reid about being responsive to the needs of all American communities, the crisis in Ukraine, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and more in this exclusive interview on The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 2, 2022