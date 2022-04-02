Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period
10:23
Share this -
copied
Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed in Greenville, Mississippi on Friday, where she traveled to highlight the Biden administration’s investment in small businesses. Vice President Harris traveled there soon after President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law. The vice president is interviewed by Joy Reid about being responsive to the needs of all American communities, the crisis in Ukraine, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and more in this exclusive interview on The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 2, 2022
Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"
08:09
Now Playing
Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period
10:23
UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony
09:28
Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go
07:42
U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures
09:18
‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says