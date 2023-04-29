Proud Boys went into Jan. 6 ‘committed to carrying out violence’ Rep. Swalwell says

We await a verdict in the trial of five members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys for their role in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. We discuss how Jan. 6 continues to be a drag on the Republican Party, as their likely nominee, Donald Trump, continues to literally embrace insurrectionists. Rep. Eric Swalwell and former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman join Joy Reid with their analyses.April 29, 2023