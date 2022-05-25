Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?

Eighteen children and one of their teachers are dead in Texas, and countless more traumatized, after yet another mass shooting, this one at Robb Elementary School. The school is in Uvalde, Texas which is 85 miles west of San Antonio. Joy Reid is joined by Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise. She lost her 6-year-old son Dylan in the Sandy Hook Shooting.May 25, 2022