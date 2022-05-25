Rep. Castro slams gun reform blocking policy makers in wake of Uvalde, Texas school shooting

The Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting and the problem of gun reform blocking policy makers are discussed by Rep. Joaquin Castro. “When these things happen over and over and over again, we just went through Buffalo... It's hard not to reach the conclusion,” Rep. Castro tells Joy Reid, “that there are policy makers that are okay with this happening, because they're not doing anything about it." Plus, The ReidOut takes you to Vice President Kamala Harris speaking out against this atrocity at a live event.May 25, 2022