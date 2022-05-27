IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun

In the wake of the murders of 19 fourth graders and two of their teachers in Uvalde, Texas, many Republicans are tying themselves into pretzels to point the finger at every single thing but the problem, which is lax access to battle-caliber guns. NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders joins Joy Reid with the latest on what may have unfolded during this tragic elementary school shooting, and growing questions about how local law enforcement handled the attack.May 27, 2022

