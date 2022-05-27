Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun

- Now Playing
Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun11:59
- UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform05:55
‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott10:59
Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?08:05
Rep. Castro slams gun reform blocking policy makers in wake of Uvalde, Texas school shooting11:52
Voting rights activist: We have to take over Georgia state politics from the top of the ticket down07:57
Stacey Abrams pledges to ‘lift Georgia up to the greatness we deserve’ if elected governor12:00
‘That racist young man took my mother away’: Families of Buffalo victims hold press conference07:54
‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP11:34
Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, on his plan to win06:43
Yamiche Alcindor: "Democratic voters don't feel their lawmakers are as aggressive as Republicans”10:46
Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor07:19
Election deniers win in Tuesday’s primaries, but Trumpism falters11:17
‘This may be savvy way to investigate Jan. 6’: Legal expert on surprising DOJ move09:10
‘My mother was an angel… She didn’t deserve that’: Son of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitfield09:12
Joy Reid on "great replacement theory" referenced in Buffalo mass shooter’s apparent manifesto06:51
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul on Buffalo shooter targeting the Black community12:19
GOP tries to downplay draconian abortion bans ahead of midterms04:01
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month05:07
GOP fears "ultra-MAGA" Senate candidate Barnette could win primary but lose general election10:34
- Now Playing
Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun11:59
- UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform05:55
‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott10:59
Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?08:05
Rep. Castro slams gun reform blocking policy makers in wake of Uvalde, Texas school shooting11:52
Voting rights activist: We have to take over Georgia state politics from the top of the ticket down07:57
Play All