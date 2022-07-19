‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says

Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-1515:24
- Now Playing
‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says09:26
- UP NEXT
'Failures' in Uvalde Went Far Beyond Local Cops11:48
State senator Gutierrez on Uvalde response, 'It's a bigger story of neglect'05:43
Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde05:42
Texas House committee report details 'multiple systemic failures' in response to Uvalde school shooting08:06
Report by Texas lawmakers finds 'systemic failures' by police during Uvalde school shooting07:27
Report finds nearly 400 officers were at Uvalde school as police waited to confront gunman01:59
“I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting06:23
Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: ‘We had a duty to the public’05:09
WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS09:11
More fallout from Uvalde shooting video05:35
The Last Thing: Love beats hate01:50
After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction03:03
Uvalde searches for answers as outrage grows over surveillance footage of shooting07:06
'Nothing has changed': Beto slams Abbott's inaction on gun safety since Uvalde04:21
Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’15:17
New footage of Uvalde police shows ‘they weren’t organized’ Sandy Hook first responder says09:14
Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth06:31
Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde02:11
Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-1515:24
- Now Playing
‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says09:26
- UP NEXT
'Failures' in Uvalde Went Far Beyond Local Cops11:48
State senator Gutierrez on Uvalde response, 'It's a bigger story of neglect'05:43
Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde05:42
Texas House committee report details 'multiple systemic failures' in response to Uvalde school shooting08:06
Play All