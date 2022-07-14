New footage of Uvalde police shows ‘they weren’t organized’ Sandy Hook first responder says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Emotions are running high in Uvalde, Texas following the leaked release of surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School as a deranged gunman took the lives of two teachers and 19 children. According to Uvalde officials, the video was meant to be seen first privately by family members of the victims this weekend. It led to a heated city council meeting on Tuesday where the Uvalde mayor attacked the media outlets who published it, but got some pushback on where his anger should be directed. Donell Harvin, senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation and a first responder following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary joins Joy Reid to analyze the failed police tactics revealed in this footage.July 14, 2022

