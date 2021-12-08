Joy Reid critiques shadowy Utah Voter Verification Project going door-to-door looking for nonexistent voter fraud
10:05
The Utah Voter Verification Project going door-to-door looking for nonexistent voter fraud is critiqued by Joy Reid and her guests. Bryan Schott, the author of a report on this group, joins The ReidOut saying, ‘They're living in an alternate reality, and now it seems like they're trying to weaponize that.’Dec. 8, 2021
