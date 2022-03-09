IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Rep. Cicilline: American people do not want to finance this war by buying Russian oil

07:29

President Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States will ban all Russian oil imports, a move that will come at a severe cost to Russians and have ramifications in America as well. Rep. David Cicilline joins The ReidOut on this bold move.March 9, 2022

