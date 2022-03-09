Rep. Cicilline: American people do not want to finance this war by buying Russian oil
President Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States will ban all Russian oil imports, a move that will come at a severe cost to Russians and have ramifications in America as well. Rep. David Cicilline joins The ReidOut on this bold move.March 9, 2022
