The Reidout

Former police chief calls for police 'purge at national level' after Jayland Walker shooting death

07:19

Unarmed Black man Jayland Walker being killed by Ohio police, who fired 90 rounds at the 25-year-old, a few days before law enforcement officials took the White Highland Park mass shooter into custody alive, demonstrates that racism in policing is real and must be addressed, experts tell Joy Reid. "The FBI articulated that there's an infiltration of white supremacists in law enforcement…,” former police chief Ralph Godbee tells Joy Reid. “There has to be a purging and it has to start at the national level."July 6, 2022

