"Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID
11:32
The number of Ukrainian refugees reaching over three million people is discussed by USAID Administrator Samantha Power. Power says of Russia, “When you intentionally strike civilians, it's a war crime.”March 16, 2022
