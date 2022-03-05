IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says

The Reidout

‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while slamming NATO for refusing to impose it. The US. could be assisting Ukraine through ‘covert action,’ author and former double agent Naveed Jamali tells The ReidOut.March 5, 2022

