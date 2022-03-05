‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while slamming NATO for refusing to impose it. The US. could be assisting Ukraine through ‘covert action,’ author and former double agent Naveed Jamali tells The ReidOut.March 5, 2022
'Covert action' by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says
