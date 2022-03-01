IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he'll 'crawl' to defend Kyiv

Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he'll 'crawl' to defend Kyiv

Ukrainian Parliament member Inna Sovsun discusses returning to Kyiv and preparing to defend the capital of Ukraine from Russian invaders. Sovsun tells The ReidOut that her 61-year-old father also returned to Kyiv saying, “Well if I don't walk very fast, I will crawl. But I will defend the capital.”March 1, 2022

    Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv

