Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength
07:03
Ukrainian Parliament member, Kira Rudik, who describes asking for and learning to use a Kalashnikov rifle as part of the civilian volunteer effort to defy Ukraine's Russian invaders, joins The ReidOut. She tells Joy Reid, “Now I have [a] Kalashnikov because I know that this is an important part of the country's protection.”Feb. 26, 2022
