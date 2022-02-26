IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength

Ukrainian Parliament member, Kira Rudik, who describes asking for and learning to use a Kalashnikov rifle as part of the civilian volunteer effort to defy Ukraine's Russian invaders, joins The ReidOut. She tells Joy Reid, “Now I have [a] Kalashnikov because I know that this is an important part of the country's protection.”Feb. 26, 2022

