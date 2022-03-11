“Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member
The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has at least 400,000 citizens trapped within it as Russia attacks. Mariupol city council member Maksym Borodin tells Joy Reid, “People don't have electricity. Don't have heat... Don't have enough food, and no water,” as he asks the U.S. and other nations for help with air power to battle Vladimir Putin.March 11, 2022
Russians being told their soldiers are 'incredibly generous, careful with civilians' expert says
