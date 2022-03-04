IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant

    04:32

  • White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia

    00:54

  • Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire reported

    11:44

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

    10:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on calls for U.S. intervention in Ukraine

    05:55

  • Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality

    05:52

  • Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs

    01:45

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war

    09:37

  • On the ground in Poland as thousands cross the border from Ukraine

    03:40

  • Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch

    05:53

  • Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements

    06:24

  • Fmr. Ukrainian MP: Putin invades our democracy because it threatens him

    05:19

  • 'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general

    04:56

  • McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come

    09:18

  • Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees

    04:36

  • Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons

    04:26

  • Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'

    07:45

  • Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault

    03:21

  • Putin's shambolic invasion no less traumatizing for fleeing Ukrainians

    04:22

The Reidout

Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary

04:40

Ukraine war refugees arriving by train to Hungary are reported on by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, who is live on the ground there.March 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant

    04:32

  • White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia

    00:54

  • Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire reported

    11:44

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

    10:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on calls for U.S. intervention in Ukraine

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All