“Time is calculated in human lives lost”: Ukrainian MP on delays in aircraft assistance
10:59
Share this -
copied
Ukraine hopes for swift aircraft assistance from the U.S. and others as Russian forces reportedly target civilians. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun tells Joy Reid, “We do know as of now that five children are killed every day. So, every day of delay of delivering those jets to Ukraine for any reason… it does lead to more children’s lives lost here in Ukraine.”March 9, 2022
Now Playing
“Time is calculated in human lives lost”: Ukrainian MP on delays in aircraft assistance
10:59
UP NEXT
Putin turning back clock on information age with journalism, social media crackdowns
06:57
“It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling
11:35
Russians would use a nuclear weapon first to prevent their defeat expert says
07:35
‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says
11:20
Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked