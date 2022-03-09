IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    “Time is calculated in human lives lost”: Ukrainian MP on delays in aircraft assistance

    Putin turning back clock on information age with journalism, social media crackdowns

  • “It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling

  • Russians would use a nuclear weapon first to prevent their defeat expert says

  • ‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says

  • Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked

  • Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary

  • Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

  • Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets

  • Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”

  • ‘Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying’: The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings

  • Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken

  • Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv

  • Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded

  • Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength

  • Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails

  • Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

  • Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions

  • Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

The Reidout

"Time is calculated in human lives lost": Ukrainian MP on delays in aircraft assistance

Ukraine hopes for swift aircraft assistance from the U.S. and others as Russian forces reportedly target civilians. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun tells Joy Reid, “We do know as of now that five children are killed every day. So, every day of delay of delivering those jets to Ukraine for any reason… it does lead to more children’s lives lost here in Ukraine.”March 9, 2022

