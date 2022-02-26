Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails
11:58
Share this -
copied
Ukraine’s people have left their normal lives to defend their families and homeland against Russia, as thousands have become refugees, and many others have voluntarily taken up arms to assist their country’s military. Joy Reid brings you the latest from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from reporters on the ground.Feb. 26, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength
07:03
Now Playing
Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails
11:58
UP NEXT
How the Republican Party has evolved on Russia
05:33
‘No war’: High profile Russians speak out against Ukraine invasion