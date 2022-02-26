IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails

11:58

Ukraine’s people have left their normal lives to defend their families and homeland against Russia, as thousands have become refugees, and many others have voluntarily taken up arms to assist their country’s military. Joy Reid brings you the latest from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from reporters on the ground.Feb. 26, 2022

