The Reidout

“I’m done talking”: Nance on fighting in Ukraine with International Legion of Territorial Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has begun an all-out offensive in the east. In his latest video, the Ukrainian leader said that the Russian military has begun the battle for the Donbas. Malcolm Nance, executive director of the Terror Asymmetrics Project, joins us from Ukraine, where he is fighting with the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.April 19, 2022

