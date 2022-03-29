IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO

08:34

The battle to defend democracy that continues in Ukraine, five weeks into Vladimir Putin's invasion. Ukraine's counteroffensive continues to hold the line, amid fresh concerns about the Russian dictator's endgame. There is new evidence of Russian brutality on the outskirts of Kyiv, even as a senior U.S. Defense official said Russia is making no progress in its advance on the capital. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 29, 2022

