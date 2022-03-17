IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Ukrainian MP tells America: Putin will keep going as far as you let him go

11:38

Ukraine receiving jets from America to fight Russia is advocated for by Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandra Ustinova and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. “If you don't stop him now in Ukraine, he will go further," MP Ustinova says of Putin.March 17, 2022

