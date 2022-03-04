Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin again leveled outrageous lies about the Ukrainian people and insisted that his war in Ukraine is going according to plan in a rambling diatribe on Thursday, even as the Russian army in Ukraine is reportedly plagued by poor morale, with some soldiers surrendering or even sabotaging Russia's efforts. NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons and more join Joy Reid with the latest developments.March 4, 2022
