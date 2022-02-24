Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden
11:48
Share this -
copied
Ukraine being invaded by Russia is imminent, U.S. officials say. Meanwhile right-wing Trump loyalists continue to praise Vladimir Putin, and criticize President Biden. Joy Reid and her panel discuss, with former Ambassador Michael McFaul saying, "We are on the eve of probably the biggest war in Europe since 1939, and what are they focused on? Attacking the president of the United States? That makes us weak."Feb. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.
11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire
02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet
07:04
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine
01:28
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation
02:20
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting