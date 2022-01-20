Sen. Murphy: We should be very worried about war in Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions
Ukraine facing 100,000 Russian troops amassed on its border, as President Biden addresses forms of intervention, is discussed by Sen. Chris Murphy in conversation with Joy Reid. Sen. Chris Murphy was part of a recent contingent of U.S. senators who traveled to Ukraine in support of its government.Jan. 20, 2022
