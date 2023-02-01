IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘It doesn’t do any good’: Whistleblower says more training not enough to reform police culture

The Reidout

‘It doesn’t do any good’: Whistleblower says more training not enough to reform police culture

On the eve of Tyre Nichols' funeral, we expose the serious flaws in police training in America, which likely contributed significantly to Nichols' deadly beating by officers sworn to protect the public. Whistleblower Katie Sponsler, former National Park Service ranger, U.S. Air Force veteran, and advocate for police reform, joins Joy Reid on why more training alone is not enough to reform police culture.Feb. 1, 2023

    ‘It doesn’t do any good’: Whistleblower says more training not enough to reform police culture

