Twitter whistleblower: We have seen this direct tie between speech and violence

Months after the attack on our Capitol, one Twitter whistleblower -- who risked her own safety -- laid out in disturbing detail how for months the company simply ignored her warnings about Donald Trump's incitement to violence. Her name is Anika Navaroli and she was the most senior expert on Twitter's U.S. safety and policy team at the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navaroli joins Joy Reid on the dangers of an unregulated Twitter in her first interview on MSNBC.Feb. 15, 2023