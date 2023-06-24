IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'None of them have atoned': Author on Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seeking justice 102 years later

    06:11
The Reidout

‘None of them have atoned’: Author on Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seeking justice 102 years later

06:11

The Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob descended on the prosperous all-black neighborhood of Greenwood in 1921, destroying it and killing hundreds of people 102 years ago, is commemorated in the book, "Built From the Fire." The author of that book, journalist Victor Luckerson, recently spoke to Joy Reid.June 24, 2023

