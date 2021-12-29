Lawyer of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors: We must have closure, know where the mass graves are
The Tulsa Race Massacre survivors have had their lawyer send a letter to the Department of Justice requesting a federal investigation into the massacre. Damario Solomon Simmons, the lawyer for the three survivors, joins The ReidOut on the status of this effort.Dec. 29, 2021
