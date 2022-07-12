IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial

    05:36

  • MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

  • Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

    08:19

  • Proud Boys to Take Center Stage

    17:05

  • What to expect from Jan. 6 hearing #7

    10:00

  • Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists

    06:05

  • Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

    08:01

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world

    04:28

  • Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured

    08:05

  • Michael Flynn's 'damning' long pause, and the radicalization of a three-star general

    06:22

  • Joe: I thought GOP a party of law and order. Republicans against Jan. 6 justice hate cops.

    06:09

  • Is Steve Bannon's sudden willingness to testify merely a gimmick?

    03:43

  • Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

    02:44

  • Former Oath Keeper spokesman to appear as witness at Jan. 6 hearing

    03:48

  • Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege

    01:51

  • Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

    07:04

  • Steve Bannon tries 'Hail Mary' with Trump letter as contempt trial looms

    03:13

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

The Reidout

Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

10:06

Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing will focus on right-wing militia groups’ involvement in the Capitol attack and rally planning. The January 6th committee is expected to show how Donald Trump's inner circle coordinated with right-wing militia groups to allegedly put some muscle, and violence, behind their efforts to overturn the election. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial

    05:36

  • MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

  • Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

    08:19

  • Proud Boys to Take Center Stage

    17:05

  • What to expect from Jan. 6 hearing #7

    10:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All