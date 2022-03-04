IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary

    04:40

  • Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

    10:34

  • Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets

    08:09

  • Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”

    10:26

  • ‘Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying’: The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings

    07:48

  • Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken

    11:33

  • Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv

    05:02

  • Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded

    04:59

  • Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

    09:52

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength

    07:03

  • Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails

    11:58

  • Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

    07:32

  • Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions

    10:15

  • Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

    08:01

  • Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

    11:48

  • Vindman: It's deeply disturbing that Trump cheerleaded for world's most belligerent authoritarian

    05:51

  • White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions

    05:26

  • Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia

    07:35

  • Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II

    07:52

The Reidout

Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked

02:52

Tucker Carlson's racist idea that President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, needs to have her LSAT score checked is lambasted by Joy Reid.March 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary

    04:40

  • Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

    10:34

  • Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets

    08:09

  • Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”

    10:26

  • ‘Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying’: The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All