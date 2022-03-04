Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked02:52
UP NEXT
Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary04:40
Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday10:34
Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets08:09
Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”10:26
‘Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying’: The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings07:48
Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken11:33
Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv05:02
Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded04:59
Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms09:52
Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength07:03
Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails11:58
Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution07:32
Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions10:15
Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search08:01
Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden11:48
Vindman: It's deeply disturbing that Trump cheerleaded for world's most belligerent authoritarian05:51
White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions05:26
Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia07:35
Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II07:52
Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked02:52
Tucker Carlson's racist idea that President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, needs to have her LSAT score checked is lambasted by Joy Reid.March 4, 2022
Now Playing
Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked02:52
UP NEXT
Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary04:40
Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday10:34
Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin’s assets08:09
Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is “impossible”10:26
‘Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying’: The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings07:48