The Reidout

Joy Reid on Tucker Carlson text: White nationalist receipts can you get you fired, even from Fox

Tucker Carlson’s text about “how white men fight” reportedly alarmed Fox executives ahead of his ouster. “The texts were revealing, for the man who made white replacement theory standard fare on Fox and in the Republican Party,” Joy Reid says. She and her panel discuss.May 4, 2023

