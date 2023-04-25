Tucker Carlson undermined democracy through 'enormous platform' Lincoln Project senior advisor says

Tucker Carlson’s reign as the top-rated primetime host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end some say when Fox announced that the two had “agreed to part ways” and thanked him for his service to the network on Monday. Tucker Carlson has officially achieved something that many believe no one else in the media industry can claim: being let go by all three major cable news networks. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.April 25, 2023