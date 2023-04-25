IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • TN St. Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson on meeting with Biden on gun reform

    Tucker Carlson undermined democracy through 'enormous platform' Lincoln Project senior advisor says

    ‘Even Trump knows abortion issue is kryptonite’ for GOP politics expert says

  • Supreme Court justices ‘at each other’s throats’ as abortion pill access upheld legal expert says

  • Supreme Court temporarily upholds access to abortion pill

  • Bipartisan Mission Democracy PAC aims to stop far-right members of Congress in their home districts

  • 'This is Republicans voting to invade kids' locker rooms': Swalwell slams transgender sports ban

  • We could see ‘first step towards national abortion ban’ with abortion pill ruling activist says

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

  • ‘Even staunch Republicans say he's got to be stopped’: Nikki Fried on DeSantis, his war with Disney

  • Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

  • Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

  • ‘They want to attack prosecutors with antisemitic tropes’: Rep. Goldman slams Jim Jordan's hearing

  • ‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold

  • Jackie Robinson Day and why his legacy beyond baseball resonates today

  • ‘No individual alive has done more to divide America than Murdoch’ Fmr. Australian PM Turnbull says

  • 'They want to protect White power': Michael Harriot on leaked recordings of Tennessee GOP

  • Barbara Boxer: Republicans ‘playing the worst hardball’ over Sen. Feinstein's medical condition

  • Missouri Republican pushes to ban trans care and suggests marrying 12-year-olds should be allowed

  • Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Pearson: We will hold legislature accountable for ending gun violence

The Reidout

Tucker Carlson undermined democracy through 'enormous platform' Lincoln Project senior advisor says

Tucker Carlson’s reign as the top-rated primetime host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end some say when Fox announced that the two had “agreed to part ways” and thanked him for his service to the network on Monday. Tucker Carlson has officially achieved something that many believe no one else in the media industry can claim: being let go by all three major cable news networks. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.April 25, 2023

