    Kremlin memo names Tucker Carlson as "essential" to its propaganda strategy

    ‘Russians can’t even control one city’ let alone all eastern, southern Ukraine expert says

  • Defying Putin, Zelenskyy rallies the West: See the rare videos charting his rise

  • Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’

  • Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 

  • Lawmakers tell WH: You must do more for Ukraine

  • More than 1M Ukrainian children are refugees now

  • Russia keeps bombing Ukrainians as talks break down

  • Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia

  • Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees

  • High school students talk about the war in Ukraine

  • The crackdown in Russia leads to tens of thousands of Russians fleeing their country

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor says ‘the sound of war is changing’ in Kyiv

  • Experts call for more US action for Ukrainian refugees: 'It's that tipping point.'

  • Ukrainian MP: 'Russia doesn't care. It wants to destroy our country'

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on defending cities: ‘This is where we belong'

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

  • Ukraine's leader uses social media to pressure Russia

  • China in complex position as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Kremlin memo names Tucker Carlson as "essential" to its propaganda strategy

The Kremlin sees Tucker Carlson’s commentary as “essential” in its Ukraine war messaging strategy according to a 12-page memo leaked from a Russian government agency to the Russian media, as reported in Mother Jones. DC bureau chief of Mother Jones David Corn joins Joy Reid on his reporting on this story. MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance also joins The ReidOut to discuss.March 15, 2022

