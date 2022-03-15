Kremlin memo names Tucker Carlson as "essential" to its propaganda strategy
The Kremlin sees Tucker Carlson’s commentary as “essential” in its Ukraine war messaging strategy according to a 12-page memo leaked from a Russian government agency to the Russian media, as reported in Mother Jones. DC bureau chief of Mother Jones David Corn joins Joy Reid on his reporting on this story. MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance also joins The ReidOut to discuss.March 15, 2022
Kremlin memo names Tucker Carlson as "essential" to its propaganda strategy
