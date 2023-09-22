IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions

    05:58
The Reidout

‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions

05:58

Sen. Tommy Tuberville was confronted by Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin over Tuberville’s ongoing blockade of crucial military promotions due to Tuberville’s beliefs about abortion. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Sept. 22, 2023

