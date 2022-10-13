IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Expert: Reported Trump worker account on Mar-a-Lago boxes could mean obstruction of justice charge

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies

    09:55

  • Department of Justice urges the Supreme Court to stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents fight

    06:47

  • Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat

    10:13

  • Julián Castro calls out Los Angeles-area Latino Democrats who made racist comments on leaked tapes

    07:29

  • Expert: Independent, white voters appalled by recent racist comments from right may vote Democrat

    10:22

  • ‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears

    11:13

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery

    07:24

  • Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man

    08:50

  • Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime

    08:26

  • Rep. Cori Bush on her new memoir ‘The Forerunner: A Story Of Pain And Perseverance In America’

    06:02

  • Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

    05:31

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

    07:18

  • John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says

    07:38

  • Eric Holder: Vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders

    09:09

  • Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

    07:55

  • Disturbing, hateful rhetoric from right sign of resurgence of fascism experts say

    11:50

  • Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance

    07:23

  • ‘They don’t know where to go’: Ali Velshi on stalled Hurricane Ian relief efforts

    10:57

  • ‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks

    08:05

The Reidout

Expert: Reported Trump worker account on Mar-a-Lago boxes could mean obstruction of justice charge

08:46

Breaking news from The Washington Post reportedly sheds light on the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Who in Trump’s orbit has been cooperating with the DOJ? And what will this mean for the DOJ’s investigation? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Expert: Reported Trump worker account on Mar-a-Lago boxes could mean obstruction of justice charge

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies

    09:55

  • Department of Justice urges the Supreme Court to stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents fight

    06:47

  • Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat

    10:13

  • Julián Castro calls out Los Angeles-area Latino Democrats who made racist comments on leaked tapes

    07:29

  • Expert: Independent, white voters appalled by recent racist comments from right may vote Democrat

    10:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All