‘Betrayal’: Jan. 6 hero cop slams Trump’s promise to pardon Capitol insurrectionists

Donald Trump warned of a bloodbath if he is not re-elected and saluted the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionists at an Ohio campaign rally over this past weekend. Trump has also pledged to pardon convicted insurrectionists. Michael Fanone, Jan 6. hero, former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer and author of "Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America's Soul," and Stuart Stevens, political strategist and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project, join Joy Reid to discuss.March 19, 2024