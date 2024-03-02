IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump effect: Justice system ‘bends over backwards’ to shelter 'defendant Trump' legal expert says
11:48

  • ‘Idiocy’: Backlash against Beyoncé’s country album shows ignorance of genre's Black roots

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Trump effect: Justice system ‘bends over backwards’ to shelter 'defendant Trump' legal expert says

    11:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump sneaker freaks? Why hip-hop shout outs won't move the needle towards Trump

    07:35

  • Joy: Supreme Court wants to slow-walk Trump ‘presidential immunity’ decision

    11:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

    06:16

  • Trump coup trial delayed as Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘presidential immunity’ case

    09:39

  • Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship

    11:25

  • ‘Madness’: Tennessee joining Alabama, Texas with radical GOP bills slammed by St. Rep. Justin Jones

    07:46

  • Trump: ‘The Black people’ like me due to indictments

    07:07

  • GOP hypocrite? ‘McConnell can’t stand Trump’ Never Trumper says of possible endorsement

    12:00

  • ‘Handmaid's Tale’ hellscape: Alabama's anti-IVF ruling may block willing women from bearing children

    08:31

  • Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15

  • ‘Nuclear option in Constitution’: Radical right’s roadmap for ending democracy

    10:27

  • 'Political set-up': Top Dem rips GOPers spreading Russian smear campaign of Biden bribe lies

    08:54

  • Trump reality check: 'Compare yourself to Putin, not Navalny' former Watergate prosecutor says

    06:51

  • MAGA GOPers ‘knew all along’ Biden bribe lies came from Russia, former Trump insider says

    11:46

  • 'He's so scared': Trump could face the slammer for NY hush money racket

    07:14

  • Bombing Mexico? Banning Muslims? Inside radical right's plan for second Trump presidency

    10:23

  • Trump ranked dead last as worst president ever in U.S. history

    06:39

  • ‘Toxic BS’: Top GOPers branded ‘political cowards’ for Trump-safe responses to Navalny death

    11:23

The Reidout

Trump effect: Justice system ‘bends over backwards’ to shelter 'defendant Trump' legal expert says

11:48

Donald Trump’s team is trying to delay his classified documents trial, as the former president continues to face prosecution on several fronts. Trump evading court despite his dozens of indictments and what that means about our criminal justice system are discussed by Joy Reid and her expert guests on The ReidOut.March 2, 2024

  • ‘Idiocy’: Backlash against Beyoncé’s country album shows ignorance of genre's Black roots

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Trump effect: Justice system ‘bends over backwards’ to shelter 'defendant Trump' legal expert says

    11:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump sneaker freaks? Why hip-hop shout outs won't move the needle towards Trump

    07:35

  • Joy: Supreme Court wants to slow-walk Trump ‘presidential immunity’ decision

    11:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s shameful legacy

    06:16

  • Trump coup trial delayed as Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘presidential immunity’ case

    09:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All