IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    'Road to preserving American democracy runs through Arizona' St. Sen. Raquel Terán says

    07:52

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30

  • ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

    12:00

  • ‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony

    08:58

  • ‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

    10:59

  • Truth social users doxx the judge, FBI agent involved in Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    08:53

  • Former FBI counterintelligence agent questions 'why on Earth' Trump refused to turn over documents

    10:29

  • 'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban

    09:06

  • ‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

    10:43

  • Garland praised for ‘speaking up’ as DOJ moves to make FBI Mar-a-Lago search details public

    10:24

  • Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’

    08:35

  • Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges

    06:18

  • 'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says

    11:54

  • Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant

    08:20

  • ‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    11:07

  • Investigations linked to FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are unknown

    08:27

  • What the FBI needed to have on Trump to obtain a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago

    05:07

  • Florida state attorney on being suspended by DeSantis: ‘This is Orwellian thought police’

    07:11

  • Joy Reid: Today we got proof that Biden’s economic policies are working

    09:53

The Reidout

Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

11:11

Donald Trump and his team apparently have ever-evolving excuses about why classified documents, including some classified at the highest levels, were at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The latest? The former president's concern was keeping the documents safe. "Just a small number of random people had access to classified documents in the basement of what is essentially a hotel and wedding facility," MSNBC analyst Clint Watts gibes, adding, "What could possibly go wrong in that scenario?" National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss also joins The ReidOut with his analysis.Aug. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    'Road to preserving American democracy runs through Arizona' St. Sen. Raquel Terán says

    07:52

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30

  • ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

    12:00

  • ‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony

    08:58

  • ‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

    10:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All