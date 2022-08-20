Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

Donald Trump and his team apparently have ever-evolving excuses about why classified documents, including some classified at the highest levels, were at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The latest? The former president's concern was keeping the documents safe. "Just a small number of random people had access to classified documents in the basement of what is essentially a hotel and wedding facility," MSNBC analyst Clint Watts gibes, adding, "What could possibly go wrong in that scenario?" National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss also joins The ReidOut with his analysis.Aug. 20, 2022