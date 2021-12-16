Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy
08:46
Donald Trump supporters including Mark Meadows and Kevin McCarthy, who appear to be ruining their legacies through their loyalty to the twice-impeached former president, are scrutinized by Mary Trump in conversation with Joy Reid.Dec. 16, 2021
Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy
