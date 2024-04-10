IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Get out of jail free' card? Joy slams Trump arguing for 'immunity' as hush money trial looms
April 10, 2024

The Reidout

'Get out of jail free' card? Joy slams Trump arguing for 'immunity' as hush money trial looms

08:14

Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels hush money trial in New York City is less than one week away. For the second time in less than 24 hours, a New York appeals court judge has denied Trump's last minute bid to delay that trial. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.

