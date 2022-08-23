IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people

    10:31
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says

    08:43

  • Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

    11:11

  • 'Road to preserving American democracy runs through Arizona' St. Sen. Raquel Terán says

    07:52

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30

  • ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

    12:00

  • ‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony

    08:58

  • ‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat

    10:59

  • Truth social users doxx the judge, FBI agent involved in Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    08:53

  • Former FBI counterintelligence agent questions 'why on Earth' Trump refused to turn over documents

    10:29

  • 'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban

    09:06

  • ‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

    10:43

  • Garland praised for ‘speaking up’ as DOJ moves to make FBI Mar-a-Lago search details public

    10:24

  • Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’

    08:35

  • Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges

    06:18

  • 'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says

    11:54

  • Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant

    08:20

  • ‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    11:07

  • Investigations linked to FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are unknown

    08:27

  • What the FBI needed to have on Trump to obtain a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago

    05:07

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people

10:31

Donald Trump is seeking a “special master” to review evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago through a new legal filing. "Here's the thing about presidential records, something Trump and his posse can't seem to understand," Joy Reid says on The ReidOut on MSNBC. "Those records don't belong to Trump or to any president. They belong to the American people."Aug. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people

    10:31
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says

    08:43

  • Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

    11:11

  • 'Road to preserving American democracy runs through Arizona' St. Sen. Raquel Terán says

    07:52

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

    07:30

  • ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

    12:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All