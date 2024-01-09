IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Terrorist supporter Stefanik': Top Trump ally sparks outrage by taking Big Lie to next level

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

    11:25
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

    08:45

  • ‘Catastrophe’: After another Trump presidency we'd be less than a democracy top Dem says

    08:03

  • Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

    06:57

  • Trump grift exposed? Dems say his businesses raked in $7.8 million from foreign governments while pres.

    07:40

  • Joy: Alleged Trump coup bandits still at large in Congress

    09:25

  • Exclusive: Palestinian American official quits Biden administration over Gaza strategy

    06:06

  • ‘Idiots’: Officer electroshocked by Jan. 6 rioter slams Republicans claiming it was ‘inside job’

    03:34

  • Message to Nikki Haley: ‘Civil War was about states’ rights to permit human slavery’

    10:07

  • Big Lie bombshell: Man Trump hired to prove election fraud says he debunked it to Trump and Meadows

    05:54

  • Maine secretary of state says Trump ineligible to appear on 2024 ballot

    05:15

  • ‘Narcissistic and egotistical’: Dem strategist blasts presidential hopeful Ramaswamy

    08:57

  • ‘Old man afraid of prison’: Former GOP Rep. on Trump's social media tantrums

    09:27

  • ‘Rudy is not broke’: Giuliani files for bankruptcy as $148 million judgment comes due

    09:59

  • ‘Stolen’ seats: Trump’s fate hangs on Supreme Court justices he nominated expert warns

    09:16

  • 'Slamdunk': Why Supreme Court must 'defend states’ rights' if Trump ballot exclusion appealed

    06:49

  • ‘Bullseye’: Trump’s Colorado ballot banishment accords with Constitution top Dem says

    11:50

  • ‘Democracy or dictatorship’: What’s next now that Trump’s kicked off Colorado’s ballot?

    05:36

  • ‘Not the end for Trump’s political career’: Maddow reacts to Trump's boot from Colorado ballot

    11:15

The Reidout

Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

11:25

Donald Trump’s willful inaction on January 6th has been revealed in new details according to the latest reporting. Donald Trump's latest legal developments related to the January 6th insurrection case are discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Jan. 9, 2024

  • ‘Terrorist supporter Stefanik': Top Trump ally sparks outrage by taking Big Lie to next level

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

    11:25
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

    08:45

  • ‘Catastrophe’: After another Trump presidency we'd be less than a democracy top Dem says

    08:03

  • Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

    06:57

  • Trump grift exposed? Dems say his businesses raked in $7.8 million from foreign governments while pres.

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All