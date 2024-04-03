IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond
April 3, 202409:52

  • Trump cult ‘mind hack’: MAGA GOPers are ‘indoctrinated into alternate reality' expert says

    09:26
  • Now Playing

    Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond

    09:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Florida’s back!’: Dem challenger in Florida Senate race will ‘protect women’s right to choose’

    07:57

  • Trump ‘Idolatry’: ‘Jesus suffered identity theft on Jan. 6’ by MAGA religious, expert decries

    09:39

  • Trump's Bible blasphemy: Selling the Bible as his legal fees explode during Holy Week

    07:49

  • Trump’s new coup? Ex-Trump lawyer warns he’ll ‘incite followers’ to attack trial witnesses

    11:29

  • Baltimore bridge collapse: Victims remembered for building 'bridges to unify, not walls to divide'

    05:18

  • 'Grotesque': Joy blasts GOPers scapegoating immigrant victims of Baltimore bridge collapse

    05:03

  • ‘Dictator talk’: Trump attacks judge’s daughter in Stormy Daniels hush money trial

    08:39

  • Ostracizing single women? Inside Heritage Foundation's ‘Project 2025’ plan to strip women's rights

    07:48

  • 'They should be afraid': Baltimore leader called 'DEI mayor' stands up to right-wing, racist attacks

    07:34

  • Touré on Diddy’s raided homes amid sex trafficking probe: ‘He leaves people in his wake hurt’

    06:30

  • Maddow on abortion pill arguments: ‘Frightening Supreme Court is even hearing this’

    09:53

  • Maddow on NBC News cutting ties with Ronna McDaniel: Grateful leadership did 'bold, strong thing'

    02:49

  • U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'

    07:50

  • Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 6

    11:20

  • Trump's $454 million problem: Can he post a half-a-billion dollar bond in mere hours?

    08:33

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow venue shooting being investigated as ‘terrorist attack'

    10:45

  • Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student loan debt, bringing total to $143.6 billion

    02:31

  • Stormy Daniels: I thought I’d be murdered for taking on Trump

    05:51

The Reidout

Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond

09:52

Donald Trump's latest financial savior is billionaire Don Hankey, the owner of the insurance company that just put up the $175 million bond in Trump’s New York civil fraud case. Meanwhile, another of Trump's failing businesses, Truth Social, seems to be going bust. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.April 3, 2024

  • Trump cult ‘mind hack’: MAGA GOPers are ‘indoctrinated into alternate reality' expert says

    09:26
  • Now Playing

    Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond

    09:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Florida’s back!’: Dem challenger in Florida Senate race will ‘protect women’s right to choose’

    07:57

  • Trump ‘Idolatry’: ‘Jesus suffered identity theft on Jan. 6’ by MAGA religious, expert decries

    09:39

  • Trump's Bible blasphemy: Selling the Bible as his legal fees explode during Holy Week

    07:49

  • Trump’s new coup? Ex-Trump lawyer warns he’ll ‘incite followers’ to attack trial witnesses

    11:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All