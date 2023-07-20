IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

'Idea this is driven by political concerns is offensive': Legal expert slams Trump's DOJ accusation

11:18

Donald Trump is now almost certain to face criminal repercussions for his actions on and leading up to January 6, 2021. NBC News has learned that the target letter Trump received Sunday night from special counsel Jack Smith mentions three federal statutes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, tampering with a witness, and deprivation of rights under color of law. Our legal experts bring their analysis on The ReidOut on MSNBC.July 20, 2023

