IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views

    07:16

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Donald Trump is terrified, doesn't look well

    08:52

  • Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

    06:06

  • Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: He can put on fake bravado but ‘he’s petrified’

    11:24

  • ‘Hard to call it a dog whistle of antisemitism’: DeSantis tweets Manhattan DA is ‘Soros-backed’

    09:52

  • ‘He knows exactly what he’s doing’: Historian on DeSantis tweet disparaging Trump indictment

    03:59

  • Sharpton on indictment: ‘Donald Trump should not sleep comfortably tonight’

    05:47

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

    03:17

  • Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war

    07:55

  • Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite

    11:10

  • A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco

    04:36

  • Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him

    05:06

  • Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

    09:54

  • 'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks

    09:56

  • ‘He’s one of them’: David Jolly accuses Kevin McCarthy of being pro-insurrectionist

    09:35

The Reidout

Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

06:18

Donald Trump has been railing about how “unfairly” the justice system is supposedly treating him. A prime example of what inhumane treatment does look like is a case Donald Trump is familiar with, involving the now-Exonerated Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted of the rape of a white jogger more than 30 years ago. Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, joins Joy Reid on turning the ad that Donald Trump created calling for his death and that of the others erroneously accused, into a campaign ad for his current run for New York City Council. April 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views

    07:16

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Donald Trump is terrified, doesn't look well

    08:52

  • Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

    06:06

  • Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: He can put on fake bravado but ‘he’s petrified’

    11:24

  • ‘Hard to call it a dog whistle of antisemitism’: DeSantis tweets Manhattan DA is ‘Soros-backed’

    09:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All