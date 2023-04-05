Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

Donald Trump has been railing about how “unfairly” the justice system is supposedly treating him. A prime example of what inhumane treatment does look like is a case Donald Trump is familiar with, involving the now-Exonerated Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted of the rape of a white jogger more than 30 years ago. Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, joins Joy Reid on turning the ad that Donald Trump created calling for his death and that of the others erroneously accused, into a campaign ad for his current run for New York City Council. April 5, 2023