Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House

Doctor asks if vaccinated ICU patients should receive preference as Omicron rages09:19
Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House10:41
Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry04:21
Manchin negotiated in bad faith to obstruct bill that would help his state Joy Reid says03:24
U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci10:09
Legal expert says Trump lawsuit against New York attorney general will likely be thrown out07:48
Doctor urges masking, boosters as omicron variant causes COVID surge10:08
Legal expert believes Jim Jordan text to Mark Meadows is probable cause for criminal charge11:38
Actress who played Maria on Sesame Street ‘just can’t understand’ conservative backlash to first Asian-American muppet07:40
Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could09:17
CIA expert: Can you imagine what’s on Mark Meadows’ encrypted Signal app?10:32
Joy Reid remembers influential Black feminist writer bell hooks, who has died at 6900:25
Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy08:46
Elizabeth Warren to Elon Musk: The world's richest freeloader evidently has very thin skin10:44
Joy Reid: Fox News hosts’ texts tell the truth--those were Trump’s insurrectionists06:48
Rep. Schiff: GOP seems to be putting in place apparatus for overturning 2024 election11:05
Jan. 6 committee chair: We’ve received revealing info about members of Congress, staff involved in Jan. 611:55
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice08:26
Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near08:03
Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House10:41
Donald Trump’s phone calls with Jim Jordan on Jan. 6 are now of interest to the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Dec. 23, 2021
Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry04:21
Manchin negotiated in bad faith to obstruct bill that would help his state Joy Reid says03:24
U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci10:09
Legal expert says Trump lawsuit against New York attorney general will likely be thrown out07:48