    ‘They belong to the country and people’: Legal expert on docs Trump’s lawyers say he has rights to

The Reidout

‘They belong to the country and people’: Legal expert on docs Trump’s lawyers say he has rights to

10:27

Donald Trump’s legal team is doubling down on their claims that the twice-impeached, apparent document thief has every right to the classified stash he held at Mar-a-Lago, while opposing the Justice Department’s request for continued access to those 100 or so classified documents seized during the FBI’s search so they can continue their investigation. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Sept. 13, 2022

