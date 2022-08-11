'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant

    08:20

  • ‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    11:07

  • Investigations linked to FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are unknown

    08:27

  • What the FBI needed to have on Trump to obtain a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago

    05:07

  • Florida state attorney on being suspended by DeSantis: ‘This is Orwellian thought police’

    07:11

  • Joy Reid: Today we got proof that Biden’s economic policies are working

    09:53

  • Russia is ‘cranking up dial to extract as much as it can’ via Brittney Griner sentence expert says

    07:25

  • Joy Reid: Viktor Orban is a right wing dream for GOP trying to destroy our democracy from within

    12:00

  • Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House

    07:46

  • Joy Reid: Victory for reproductive freedom in Kansas should make GOP nervous about midterms

    09:54

  • Alex Wagner on the ‘anti-democratic norms of GOP’ evident in leading primary candidates

    11:27

  • Former Marine Trevor Reed who spent three years imprisoned in Russia says there is no justice there

    06:24

  • Remembering Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols, American icons who inspired generations

    03:22

  • Former CIA director: Drone killing of Al Qaeda leader shows 'we don’t need people on the ground’

    11:31

  • Biden announces death of top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    07:17

  • Joy Reid: DeSantis is anti-big business only when that business doesn't agree with his ideology

    07:55

  • GOP senators' fist bump after blocking vet health bill 'a punch in my gut’ relative of late vet says

    11:08

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: Sen. Schumer and Sen. Manchin have run circles around Mitch McConnell

    07:58

  • Gen. Milley worried Trump would try ‘banana republic junta move’ Washington Post reporter says

    11:34

  • Gen Z activist’s clapback to Matt Gaetz? Raising over $330K for abortion access after trolling her

    07:51

The Reidout

'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says

09:37

People in Donald Trump's circle are reportedly speculating about which close aide or aides "flipped" and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell AXIOS. Dr. Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid and our panel of legal experts discuss the likely level of concern over these documents that made an independent judge issue a search warrant.Aug. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant

    08:20

  • ‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    11:07

  • Investigations linked to FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are unknown

    08:27

  • What the FBI needed to have on Trump to obtain a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago

    05:07

  • Florida state attorney on being suspended by DeSantis: ‘This is Orwellian thought police’

    07:11

  • Joy Reid: Today we got proof that Biden’s economic policies are working

    09:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All