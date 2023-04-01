IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

    11:39
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: He can put on fake bravado but ‘he’s petrified’

    11:24

  • ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author

    08:45

  • Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan

    10:22

  • Trump indictment has about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges

    00:58

  • Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’

    05:40

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer reacts to trump indictment

    10:45

  • Historic: grand jury votes to indict Trump

    04:42

  • Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted

    03:49

  • In defense of boringness: Weissmann on the value of due process that Trump is to face next

    05:37

  • Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment

    11:34

  • Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment

    06:28

  • Maddow: Reckless DeSantis rhetoric would break U.S. legal system

    03:01

  • ‘Hard to call it a dog whistle of antisemitism’: DeSantis tweets Manhattan DA is ‘Soros-backed’

    09:52

  • ‘He knows exactly what he’s doing’: Historian on DeSantis tweet disparaging Trump indictment

    03:59

  • Schiff: Trump indictment 'a vindication of the rule of law'

    04:51

  • Maddow: Prepare for New York D.A.'s Trump case to be... boring.

    02:26

The Reidout

Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

06:06

Donald Trump’s indictment being decried by Republicans who chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton are called out by Rep. Bennie Thompson. "Some of these people were the ones who were hollering at Hillary Clinton, lock her up,” Thompson tells Joy Reid. “Now, somehow they're now saying that Trump is a victim. Well, you can't have it both ways."April 1, 2023

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

    11:39
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: He can put on fake bravado but ‘he’s petrified’

    11:24

  • ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author

    08:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All